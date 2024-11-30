Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,933 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 26.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.9 %

BCC opened at $147.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $106.38 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.40.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

