Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,949 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.87%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

