Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 343.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 794.47%.

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $35,173,480.50. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.