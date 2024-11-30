Algert Global LLC Sells 23,316 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,316 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AEO opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

