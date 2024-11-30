Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,349 SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.