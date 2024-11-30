Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,349 SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
