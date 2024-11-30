Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 787,566 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.64. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.