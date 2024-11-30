Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,104,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after buying an additional 179,885 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,073,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

