Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 5,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -72.46%.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,647,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,842.40. This trade represents a 43.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.