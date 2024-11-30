Citigroup Inc. Has $9.30 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,540 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,096,000 after purchasing an additional 268,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 510,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,099,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 349,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

ACLS opened at $74.24 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

