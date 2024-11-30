Algert Global LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 11,982.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 909,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $32,721,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 508,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $46.59 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

