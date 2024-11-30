Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.8 %

BOOT stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.