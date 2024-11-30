Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 948,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,971,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,574 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 332.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 125,695 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 44.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 231,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

