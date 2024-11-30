Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,941,993 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 2,251.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 65.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 145.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $1,849,000.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Insider Activity

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 42.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Citigroup lowered their price target on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

