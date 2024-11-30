Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 75 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23,224.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,941,000 after purchasing an additional 993,061 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 22,242.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,330,000 after purchasing an additional 775,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

NYSE AMT opened at $209.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

