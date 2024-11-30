Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 587.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 92,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 174.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

