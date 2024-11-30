Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Read Our Latest Report on AMKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.