Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

CarMax Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

