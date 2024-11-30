Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 55.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 28.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $893,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRI stock opened at $303.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

