3,300 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 81.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,389.64. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $493.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.72. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.83 and a 1-year high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.