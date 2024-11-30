Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,027 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,651,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

NHI stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.