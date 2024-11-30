ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,707 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 228,600 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941,509 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $223,707,000 after buying an additional 5,222,972 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 30,360,559 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $230,740,000 after acquiring an additional 780,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ADT by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $93,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,544 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ADT by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,646,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862,453 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $59,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,550 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

