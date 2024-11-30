CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CoreCivic by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 77.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXW opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.86. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Several research firms recently commented on CXW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. The trade was a 15.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,715.26. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,490,520 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

