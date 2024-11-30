Algert Global LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

