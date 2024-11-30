Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $62.06 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

