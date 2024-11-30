Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.51, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,601,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,548,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

