Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,074 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,795 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 244.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 81,987 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the airline’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 21.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.36 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is -1,028.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

