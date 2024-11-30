Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.3 %

CPB opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. DA Davidson cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.