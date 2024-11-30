Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,570 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,951,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 468,190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

NYSE LW opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

