TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

