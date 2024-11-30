Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Generac by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Generac by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,742,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

