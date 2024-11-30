Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 14,002 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 266.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

