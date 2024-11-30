Algert Global LLC Takes $706,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,483,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,253,000 after purchasing an additional 122,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $88.49 and a 52 week high of $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

