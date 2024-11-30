Algert Global LLC Sells 66,041 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66,041 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth $467,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $14,819,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 30.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEM

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.