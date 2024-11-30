Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,520 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2,035.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 19.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 166.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

KD stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

