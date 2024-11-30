StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1,906.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

