StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1,906.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
StoneX Group stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.