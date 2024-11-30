4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 342.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,848 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.14% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.84 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $362.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.82.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

