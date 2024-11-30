Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.51. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

