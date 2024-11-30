Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $58,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE opened at $192.40 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.38 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

