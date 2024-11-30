Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $58,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.08. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

