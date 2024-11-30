Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,765 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Brunswick worth $58,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brunswick by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BC opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,130.52. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.