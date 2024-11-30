Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tenon Financial LLC

Tenon Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Tenon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

