Capital Management Associates Inc Acquires 1,580 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

