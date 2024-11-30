Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 4th Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 160,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $338,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.