Algert Global LLC Acquires 48,240 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Kronos Worldwide worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth $783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

