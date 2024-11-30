Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,266 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Beazer Homes USA worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.18. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

