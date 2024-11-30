Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,160 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 139,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRM

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $974,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.