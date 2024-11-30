Algert Global LLC Reduces Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $191.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.89 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

