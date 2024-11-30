Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Holdings Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Kemper by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kemper by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 162,508 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Kemper Trading Up 0.8 %

Kemper stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.