Algert Global LLC Takes $886,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

PCRX opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $780.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.