Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 188.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6,990.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 69.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 136,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHT stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 224.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

